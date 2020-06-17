WATSEKA — Dewavon “Dave” Morefield, 93, of Watseka, passed away Sunday (June 14, 2020) at his home.
He was born July 21, 1926, in Portageville, Mo., the son of Alfred and Evie (Hanknes) Morefield. Dave married Donna Singer on Nov. 20, 1948, in Milford. She preceded him in death June 11, 2015. He was also preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; and one sister.
Surviving are two sons, Rodger (Julie) Morefield, of Watseka, and David (Peggy) Morefield, of Bourbonnais; one daughter, Carla Sandage, of Watseka; six grandchildren, Ryan (Alyse) Morefield, of Watseka, Tyler Morefield, of Watseka, Shanna (Mike) Wales, of Libertyville, Travis (Heather) Morefield, of Wheaton, Justin (Maegan) Nichols, of Watseka, and Michael Surprenant of Bourbonnais; and one great-grandson, Gage Nichols.
Dave was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Watseka and Watseka V.F.W.
He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
Dave was the production manager of Roth Hatcheries, Inc. in Watseka.
He was an avid Fighting Illini basketball fan and St. Louis Cardinals fan. Dave also enjoyed bowling and golfing.
Private graveside services will be at a later date in Iroquois Memorial Park in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice.
Funeral arrangements are by Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.
