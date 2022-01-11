Deveta Kimbrough

KANKAKEE — Deveta Q. Kimbrough, 40, of Kankakee, departed this life on Earth on Wednesday (Jan. 5, 2022) from Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, with family by her side.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at the Second Baptist Church in Kankakee. Pastor Tyler Prude will officiate. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Deveta was born Nov. 19, 1981, in Kankakee, the daughter of James Kimbrough Sr. and Patricia McKnight. Deveta was baptized at an early age at the Second Baptist Church.
She received her education in Kankakee School District 111, graduating in 2001.
Deveta enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family and mentoring students at Kankakee High School.
She was employed for many years at Kankakee High School as a security officer, Riverside Medical Center as a mental health technician and the Department of Rehabilitation as a personal assistant.
Deveta leaves to cherish her memories, her parents, James Kimbrough Sr., of Joliet, and Patricia McKnight, of Kankakee; fiancé, James Bishop, of Kankakee; daughters, Jameia and Jakeia Bishop, of Kankakee; sisters, Tomiko (Cornelius Sr.) Williams, Tiffney Lucius, of Kankakee, and Calaya Kimbrough, of Joliet; brothers, Michael Kimbrough and James Kimbrough Jr., of Joliet; special cousin, Janet Sutton, of Kankakee; special aunties, Janet McKnight, of Kankakee, and Lawanda Bishop, of Chicago; along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were her great-grandparents, Ora Sr. and Memphis Tucker; grandparents, Mickey Sr. and Beatrice McKnight, and Roosevelt and Mae Frances Kimbrough; great uncle, Ora Tucker Jr.; aunts, Mona McKnight and Nina Moore; uncle, Mickey McKnight Jr.; cousin, Jason Hatcher; and best friend, Nikiya Foster.
