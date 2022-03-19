BOCA RATON, Fla. — Derek Ader, 32, of Boca Raton, Fla., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away March 12, 2022, at Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach, Fla.
He was born Feb. 8, 1990, in Kankakee, the son of Michael and Dolores (Rodriguez) Ader.
He worked in marketing and sales. Derek enjoyed life and had the personality that could make a stranger smile. He was always very welcoming and social and had a large group of friends. Derek was known at work to be “the best that walked through the door.” He had unparalleled skills in mentoring, training and sales, and was known for his sense of style. Derek was a beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend. His passing leaves a void in the lives of all of those who were privileged to know him.
Derek was a parishioner of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are his father, Michael Ader, of Kankakee; his mother, Dolores Ader, of Bourbonnais; one sister, Victoria Ader, of Bourbonnais; one brother, Paul Michael Ader, of Sacramento, Calif.; maternal grandmother, Virginia Rodriguez, of El Paso, Texas; paternal grandparents, John Ader, of Kankakee, and Carol Ader, of Columbus, Ohio; aunts and uncles, Rosa O. Simental, George and Suzan Rodriguez, Virginia Rodriguez, Lupe and Volker Hohmann, Rick Rodriguez, Sal and Elizabeth Rodriguez, Henry Rodriguez, Alex and Rosa Rodriguez, Adriana Rodriguez, Angela and Tom McDermott, Tricia and Casey Bertram, Scott and Tracy Monferdini and Jeff Monferdini; along with many cousins.
Preceding him in death were his maternal grandfather, George Rodriguez; and great-grandparents, Joe and Marion Ader, Canuto and Dolores Martinez, Salvador and Otilia Rodriguez, and Louie and Theresa Gualandi.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon Saturday, March 26, at St. John Paul II — West Campus, Kankakee. Interment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or St. John Paul II Catholic Churches.