MARTINTON — Dennis Dave Wendel, 73, of Martinton, passed away Sept. 26, 2020, at North Logan Health Care Center in Danville.
He was born May 9, 1947, in Litchfield, the son of Thomas and Virginia (Williams) Wendel. His parents preceded him in death, in addition to two brothers, Paul and Tim Wendel; one sister, Cheryl Cordes; and one niece, Laura.
Dennis married Agatha Mickle on Feb. 16, 2001, in Watseka. She survives.
Also surviving are three daughters, Tamara (Dustin) Honn, of Herscher, Dawn Tull, of Effingham, and Elizabeth (Will) Martin, of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; three brothers, Robert (Dottie) Wendel, of Mahomet, Larry (Karen) Wendel, of Mercede, Calif., and Scott (Linda) Ellis, of Naples, Fla.; one sister, Marcia (Gary) Arseneau, of Martinton; three grandchildren; and Aggie’s children, Kimberly McCullough, of Ann Arbor, Mich., Douglas McCullough, of Chicago, Michelle (Cary) Sawyer, of Bloomington, and Carla Jo (Corey) Kilgore and their three children, of Watseka.
Mr. Wendel served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and was a member of the Watseka American Legion Post 23.
He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed watching the Chicago Bears.
Cremation rites will be accorded by the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, and burial will be in the Danville National Cemetery. Private military graveside rites will be provided by the Danville American Legion.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Foundation or the charity of the donor’s choice.
