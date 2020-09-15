BOURBONNAIS — Dennis R. “Denny” Smith, 74, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Sept. 11, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
He was born June 20, 1946, in Kankakee, the son of Rollo and Agnes Smith. Dennis married Dorothy VanDeren in 1971. She preceded him in death in 2003. He married Sharon Keller on Dec. 12, 2012.
Denny was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served from 1966 to 1968 in Germany.
He was a member of the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsman’s Club. Denny achieved the Eagle Scout Rank, the Duty to God and Country, and Order of the Arrow.
Denny worked on the railroad as an engineer for 14 years. He retired from Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee as a mental health technician.
He enjoyed fishing, golfing, traveling and hunting pheasants. He also served as a guide in hunting. Denny loved spending time with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all.
Surviving are his wife, Sharon Smith, of Bourbonnais; one son, Michael (Amy) Smith, of Bourbonnais; one granddaughter, Maia Smith; one stepson, Scott (Terri) Soucie, of Colorado; one stepdaughter, Crystal Keller, of Bourbonnais; and stepgrandsons, Cavan (Jessie) Keller and Dylan Haskins.
In addition to his first wife, Dorothy VanDeren, he was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Kathy.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials may be made to Uplifed Care, Bourbonnais.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!