CLIFTON — Dennis L. “Denny” Sikes, 73, of Clifton, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 26, 2021) at his home.
He was born April 8, 1947, in Kankakee, the son of Edward and Marjorie (Goudreau) Sikes.
Denny worked at CSL Behring for 30 years.
He volunteered at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.
Denny enjoyed riding motorcycles.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during Vietnam.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Dennis “Skip” and Kristy Sikes, of Warren, Mich.; one daughter, Deborah Stonum, of Winchester, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Danae, Marisa, Zac, Dezmond and Jaxzen; two brothers, Kevin Sikes (Tammy Harms), of Kankakee, and Keith (Della) Sikes, of Florida; along with several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and one sister, Marjorie.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
The family requests that you donate or volunteer your time at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno, as he did so often.
