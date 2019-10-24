Dennis M. Siebring, 67, of Ashkum, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Prarieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.
He was born Nov. 15, 1951, in Kankakee, the son of Melvin and Marie (Goldenstein) Siebring. They preceded him in death.
Surviving are one daughter, Anna (Jason) Beasley, of Iwakuni, Japan; one son, Philip Siebring, of Pensacola, Fla.; one brother, Ronald (Karla) Siebring, of Ashkum; and several nieces and nephews.
Dennis was a very kind and humble man to all who knew him. During his lifetime, he faced many challenges but endured them all with positivity and determination. He beat cancer and survived a liver transplant. Through all the obstacles he faced, he never lost his joyful spirit and kind heart. He was an enormously proud father of his two children. Dennis was a farmer in the Ashkum area for many years and an active member of his church.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Danforth. The Rev. Brian King and the Rev. Duane Marburger will officiate. Burial will follow in Danforth Cemetery in Danforth.
Memorials may be made to Grace Christian Academy, 2499 Waldron Road, Kankakee, IL 60901.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
