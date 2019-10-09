Dennis B. O’Reilly, 69, of Kankakee, passed away peacefully, Oct. 1, 2019, at Gilman Healthcare Center.
Per Denny’s wishes, there will be no visitation.
Gravesite services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Manteno.
Denny was born June 21, 1950, in Kankakee, the son of Henry M.O’Reilly and Jeanette (Kamp) O’Reilly.
Preceding him in death were his parents; twin infant siblings; and one brother, Irish O’Reilly.
Surviving are his sister, Mary Ann Anderson, brother-in-law, Bill Anderson and sister-in-law, Patricia O’Reilly; eight nieces, Bethani (Warren) Lewis, Tricia (Adam) Dotson, Michelle (Frank) Contreras, Laura (Karl) Zumwalt and Karissa (Dan) Fletcher; along with many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Denny graduated from Bishop McNamara High School, class of 1968.
His working career included KFC management, Shapiro Developmental Center, and Home Shopping Network in Clearwater, Fla., where he resided for 20 years.
Denny loved his family, enjoyed researching his ancestry, was an avid photographer, and delighted in his dachshunds.
He fought multiple myeloma for 19 years with courage, dignity and the grace of God.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!