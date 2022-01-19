Dennis Lottinville

BOURBONNAIS — Dennis L. “Denny” Lottinville, 81, of Bourbonnais, embarked on his final journey Friday (Jan. 14, 2022) at Central DuPage Hospital.
He was born March 10, 1940, in Chicago, the son of Laverne “Ozzie” Lottinville and Marjorie “Margie” (Grandpre) Lottinville-Lowman. Denny married Kathleen “Kathi” Duncan on Dec. 24,1975, in Kankakee. She preceded him in death Nov. 7, 2016.
A veteran of the U.S. Navy, as a machinist he developed a love for working with tools. Denny started his own business, “Have Hammer Will Travel,” after 36 years with Pepsi-Cola. He enjoyed working with the community and sharing his expertise in a variety of handyman projects.
Through his lifetime, he wore many hats, which include being a member of the Underwater Recovery Team, volunteer fireman and a paramedic with Henson Ambulance. As the King of Dad Jokes, he was the No. 1 fan in his own audience. Denny never met a stranger; he always tried to look past people’s imperfections and see their potential.
Denny enjoyed playing the piano, dancing the night away, vacationing with his wife and kids, casino therapy and had a deep devotion to his “Honey Club.” A friend to animals, a lover of life, Denny thought each day should be filled with a smile, positivity and joy! As Denny would say, “Glad you got to meet me!”
Surviving are four daughters, Sonia and Chris Larsen, of Waxhaw, N.C., Tammy and Jon Marcotte, of Bourbonnais, Tess and Jeff Wilson, of South Elgin, and Susan and Brian Landreth, of Mexico, Mo.; three sons, Dennis “Deej” Lottinville, of Bourbonnais, Michael and Becky Lottinville, of Centralia, Mo., and Pat and Linda Lottinville, of Bourbonnais; two sisters, Jolinda Jones (James Griffin) and Janice Shenk, all of Kankakee; 14 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and dear friend, Dale Allen.
In addition to his wife, Kathi Lottinville, he was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, until the 6 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service. Inurnment will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.