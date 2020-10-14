DONOVAN — Dennis E. Lade, 64, of Donovan, passed away Sunday (Oct. 11, 2020).
Dennis was born at the family home in Beaverville on Nov. 22, 1955, the son of Wilbur and Dorothea (Potts) Lade. He married Karen Deardurff on Jan. 27, 1973, in Morocco.
He took great pride in and loved his family immensely. Dennis also enjoyed fishing and racing. For many years, he enjoyed dirt track racing with his brothers, Terry and Danny, and his cousin, Dick Potts. He was also the crew chief for his son, Kyle, for go-kart racing.
Dennis owned and operated Auto Vett for many years in St. Anne, and later in Donovan, where he specialized in auto body and mechanical repair.
Surviving are his wife, Karen; two daughters and sons-in-law, Denise and David Schuler, of Covington, Ga., and Becky and Mick Courtney, of Donovan; one son and daughter-in-law, Kyle and Nicole Lade, of Donovan; eight grandchildren, Maysie, Jacob, Kylie, Madisyn, Kaden, Cale, Kyler and Lydia; and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his siblings, Carole Jackson, of Illinois, Terry Lade and his wife Wanda, of Texas, Danny Lade and his wife Linda, of Missouri; and his sister-in-law, Elaine Lade, of Illinois.
Preceding him in death were both of his parents; brothers, Lee Lade, and Dale and wife Glenda Lade; sister, Mary Hull; and brother-in-law, L.B. Jackson.
A celebration of life will be from 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, until the 7 p.m. memorial service at St. Anne Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Dennis’ favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.
