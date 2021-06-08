Dennis Johnston

BOURBONNAIS — Dennis F. Johnston, 76, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (June 5, 2021) at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born Oct. 11, 1944, in Kankakee, the son of Stephen E. and Marcella Donovan Johnston. Dennis married Colleen Johnson Astle on Feb. 9, 1990, in Kankakee.
He was a graduate of Alexian Brothers School of Nursing and St. John’s Hospital School of Anesthesia.
He was a retired C.R.N.A., having worked at Riverside, St. Mary’s, and Midwest Anesthesia. Dennis was an active member of the Illinois Association of Nurse Anesthetists, where he had served as president and other board positions.
Dennis attended College Church of the Nazarene and The Gathering Point, where he had played guitar and bass with the worship band for many years.
He enjoyed playing music, fishing, boating and hosting big family parties. He loved his family and was always an anchor of strength for all who knew him.
Surviving are his wife, Colleen Johnston, of Bourbonnais; four sons and three daughters-in-law, Dan and Sarah Johnston, of Kankakee, Tony and Kim Astle, of Bonfield, Nicholas and Lauren Astle, of Bellaire, Mich., and Andrew Johnston, of Bourbonnais; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Jeanna and William Denault, of Madison, Wis., and Suzanne Astle and Kyle Boyd, of Kankakee; three sisters and one brother-in-law, Robin Johnston, of Manteno, Deb and Ed Oberlander, of Bourbonnais, and Mary Johnston, of Manteno; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Tim Johnston, of Bradley, Fin and Adrienne Johnston, of West Hills, Calif., and Kevin and Hildy Johnston, of Lisle; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; twin siblings; one brother, Stephen; three sisters, Barb, Becky and Beverly; and one sister-in-law, Guylene.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 10, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Andy Hamilton officiating.
If you have not been fully vaccinated, please wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.
