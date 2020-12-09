KANKAKEE — Dennis Lee Jaenicke, 66, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Dec. 4, 2020) at his home.
He was born Feb. 24, 1954, in Kankakee, the son of Darwin and JoAnn (Blackmore) Jaenicke.
Dennis graduated from Westview High School in 1972; and then from Ringling School of Art, Sarasota, Fla., in 1975.
He started working as a summer helper in 1972 for the Kankakee Township Road District. He continued working summers for the township until he took a full-time position as a foreman in 1975. He worked for the township until 2009. He then went to work for Country Chevrolet, Herscher, from 2009 until he retired in 2018.
Dennis loved life and enjoyed golfing and bicycling. Music, art and automobiles were also an important part of his life. Dennis lived life to the fullest, enjoying time with his family and friends…always living his life by the mantra of “fire it up!”
Surviving are his two sisters, Barbara (James) Angel, of Winter Park, Fla., and Linda (Eric) Boness, of Kankakee; a sister-in-law, Valerie Jaenicke, of Kankakee; two nieces, Amanda Angel (Jesse) Pagan, of Orlando, Fla., and Emi Angel, of Orlando, Fla.; a nephew, J.B. (Kathryn) Angel, of Orlando, Fla.; along with one great-nephew, Jameson; and a great-niece, Eleanor. Also surviving are an aunt, Ellen (Wayne) Wood, of North Bend, Neb.; an uncle, Alvin (Jackie) Jaenicke, of Lompoc, Calif.; along with many cousins.
Preceding him in death were his parents; a brother, James Jaenicke; and an uncle, Gordon Jaenicke.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until noon Saturday, Dec. 12, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Friends and family are welcomed to leave at 12:30 p.m. in procession to Mound Grove Cemetery, Kankakee.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, guests will be ushered in small groups.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.
A private memorial service will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais (formerly Hospice of Kankakee Valley).
Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
