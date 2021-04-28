KANKAKEE — On Saturday (April 24, 2021), Dennis Bush, loving and dedicated husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 66.
Dennis was born in 1954 in Evanston, the son of Edward and Dorothy (Bennett) Bush, of Chicago.
After graduating from Notre Dame College Prep in Niles, he moved to Kankakee, where he met Karen Grosso. They married Aug. 12, 1978, in Goodrich.
Dennis was a dedicated worker for many years in the agricultural, automotive and heavy trucks parts industry, and later driving for several area trucking companies, where he was highly respected by his employers, co-workers and customers for his dedication and work ethic.
He and Karen raised four children, Kyle, Maegen, Carly and Austin in the Bonfield, Herscher, Limestone, Irwin and Kankakee areas.
Dennis had passions for the outdoors, camping and hiking, learning, dogs, adventure, fishing, cars, motorcycles, railroading and music. For several years, he was scoutmaster of the Boy Scout Troop in Herscher, where he had a positive impact on the lives of many young men. He was also a valued, respected member of the Rainbow Council of the BSA as well and was a member of the Order of the Arrow.
Preceding him in death were his sister, Maureen; grandson, Dylan; and father, Edward.
Surviving are his mother, Dorothy, of Niles; brother, Tim, of Palm Coast, Fla.; wife of 42 years, Karen, of Kankakee; four children, Kyle and his wife Katie (Floeter), of Fox Lake, Maegen Surf and her husband Adam, of Clifton, Carly, of Bourbonnais, and Austin, of Bourbonnais; four grandchildren, Alexis, Josephine, Garrett and Colton; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private, with a celebration of life to be announced for this summer.
In lieu of flowers, please consider getting vaccinated for COVID-19 if you have not already done so. The family will be establishing a college fund for Dennis’ grandchildren, and donations are welcome.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.