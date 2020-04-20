Dennis Bergeron

Escondido, Calif. — Dennis Paul Bergeron, 70, passed away Wednesday (April 15, 2020) at the Palomar Medical Center, Escondido, Calif., following a lengthy illness.
Dennis was born Sept. 2, 1949, in Kankakee, the second youngest of seven children, to Clarence and Violet Bergeron.
He graduated from Marmion Military Academy, Aurora, in 1967, and then attended the University of St. Thomas in Saint Paul, Minn. After college, Dennis returned to Kankakee to work in the family automotive business, Bergeron Pontiac.
In June of 1973, he married Joan Vallee. After several years in Kankakee, Dennis and his family moved to Arizona, where he continued to work in the automobile industry before he began a new career in the computer software and hardware industry. Dennis then moved to the San Diego area where he continued his pursuits in technology and ultimately retired.
Dennis will be remembered by his family and friends for his intellect, quick wit, and quirky sense of humor.
Surviving are his ex-wife, Joan Bergeron, of Phoenix, Ariz.; three children, Robyn Bergeron (Steve Dake), of Scottsdale, Ariz., Joshua Bergeron, of New York City, and Alexandra (Brandon) Brimhall, of Phoenix, Ariz.; grandchildren, Lauren Dake, Warren Dake, Loralie Bergeron, Ivy Allin, Lincoln Brimhall and Coen Brimhall; brothers, Jerry (Sue) Bergeron, of Estes Park, Colo., and Don (Carol) Bergeron, of Lees Summit, Mo.; sisters, Judy (Don) Parisi-Cokel, of Naples, Fla., Barb (Jim) Juron, of The Villages, Fla., and Mitsi (Mike) Messier, of Iowa City, Iowa; along with many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his special friend, Stephanie Kartheiser; his little buddy, Jack Malone, and Jack’s family, Taylor, Nicki and Dixie.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Clarence and Violet Bergeron; his brother, Ron; sister-in-law, Carol; and brothers-in-law, Mike Parisi and Don DeShetler.
A celebration of life service will be held in Kankakee, after COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
