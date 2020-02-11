COAL CITY — Denise Renae (Fry) Payton, 62, of Coal City, passed away Saturday (Feb. 8, 2020) at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Ferrari Funeral Home, 1044 Ferrari Drive, Coal City, IL 60416. A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road, Coal City, IL 60416. The Rev. Bradley Shumaker will officiate.
Denise was born in Rockford, on Sept. 8, 1957, the daughter of Dale and Dorothy (Brucher) Fry.
She graduated from Eastridge High School, Kankakee, and Mesa State College, Grand Junction, Colo., with the degree of Associate of Applied Science.
Surviving are her husband, James Payton, of Coal City; a son, Dustin Westfall, of Grand Junction, Colo.; a daughter, Jaime (Westfall) Bartholomew and husband Brandon, of Monessen, Pa.; sisters, Deborah (Fry) Hain and husband George, and Dianne (Fry) Denton; brothers, Randy Fry and wife Sally, Ron Fry and wife Joyce, and Rick Fry and wife Dawn; stepchildren, including daughter Andrea (Payton) McCollough and husband David, and sons, Michael Payton and Lawrence Payton; and seven grandchildren.
Inurnment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee, at a later date, following cremation.
Memorials may be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Waterstone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431.
Funeral arrangements are by Ferrari Funeral Services of Coal City.
