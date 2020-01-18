BOURBONNAIS — Dena Anest, 94, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully Wednesday (Jan. 15, 2020) at Riverside Senior Citizens Life Community, Bourbonnais.
She was born in Meligala, Greece, the daughter of Petros and Despina (Filios) Antonopolous on April 17,1925. Dena emigrated to the United States in 1947 and was married to Gust in November of that year. Together they raised four children and farmed in the Bayard, Neb., area for 68 years. Dena was a meticulous homemaker and loved to garden. Her real love, however, were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and preparing her home for their visits in the summer.
Dena was a lady of great faith and a devout Orthodox Christian and faithfully gave her time and talent to the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Bayard for many years.
Surviving are her husband, Gust, of 72 years; children, Stella (Jim) Chingas, Jim (Dina) Anest, Paula (Eric) Wolfe and Tula (Jim) McDougal; grandchildren, Kosta (Trish) Chingas, Constantine (Constance) Anest, Nicholas Anest, Alexios Anest, AJ (Natalie) Wolfe, Jonathan (Mary) Wolfe, Christiana (Jim) Barabe and Evan McDougal; great-grandchildren, Alexander and Ella Chingas, Demitra and Nikolas Anest, and Levi and Theo Wolfe. Also surviving are one sister, Popi (Gus) Theoharis; three brothers, Gus (Joni) Anton, Tom (Ilsa) Anton and Steve Anton.
Preceding her in death were her parents; grandson, Vasilaki Chingas; and sister, Demitra Liakos.
Dena was loved by all including her most recent extended family at Riverside Senior Citizens Life.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, with Trisagion service at 3 p.m. at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Kankakee. Graveside services will follow in Mound Grove Cemetery, Kankakee.
May her memory be eternal, the family said.
Memorials may be made to the Greek Orthodox Assumption Church in Bayard, Neb., or to the Alzheimer’s Association.
