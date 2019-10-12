Delores Koopmans, 86, of Kankakee, passed away Sept. 20, 2019, in Kankakee.
She was born Oct. 29, 1932, in Jersey County to Fred and Neta (Meyer) Hagen. On June 17, 1960, she married Peter Koopmans.
She received a bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University and was a public school teacher in Momence, Wichert and St. Anne schools for more than 25 years.
Delores was an active member at Faith Reformed Church, Kankakee, where she served as organist, participated in women’s ministry and small groups, and also served many years as Christian education coordinator. Delores enjoyed reading, baking and spending time with her family. But, what she really loved was to play games with her children and grandchildren.
Delores will be lovingly remembered by her children, Brian (Cindy) Koopmans, of Florida, Bill (Sherri) Koopmans, of Kentucky, and Lori (Harvey) Hoekstra, of Kankakee. She will also be forever remembered by her eight grandchildren, Zach (Selena) Koopmans, Peter (Angela) Koopmans, Sam Koopmans, Tyler (Sandra) Koopmans, Travis Koopmans, Allison Koopmans, Kaitlyn (Jon) Roberson and Kurtis (Mackenzie) Hoekstra; as well as her four great-grandchildren, Oliver Koopmans, Robin Koopmans, Izik Koopmans and Mckinley Roberson.
Delores was preceded in death by her husband, Peter; and great-granddaughter, Stella Roberson.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, until the 11 a.m. celebration of life service at Faith Reformed Church, Kankakee. Memorial donations in memory of Delores may be made to Faith Reformed Church’s Vacation Bible School program.
Please sign her guestbook at www.Schrefflerfunealhomes.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!