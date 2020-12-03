KANKAKEE — Delores A. Griffin, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Nov. 30, 2020). She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on March 5, 1931, the daughter of Ralph and Lora Moore Berkel.
Delores grew up in Southern Illinois and married William Griffin on June 17, 1950, in Eldorado.
For most of her life, Delores was a nurse, an LPN. In 1961, she and William moved to the Kankakee area where they raised their three children: Deborah, Darrell and Diann.
William and Delores were always active in church, at Friendswood Christian Church, where William was a deacon and Delores was president of the Ladies Group.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William (on June 23, 2012); and her grandson, Jeremiah (on April 9, 2000).
In her later years, Delores attended the Herscher Christian Church and Life Compass Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are her brother, Jim Berkel; her brother-in-law, Joe Griffin; her daughter, Deborah Riordan (James); her son, Darrell Griffin (Debbie); and her daughter, Diann Carman (Lane); as well as her grandchildren, Chris Riordan, Elicia McClug (Gregg), Joshua Carman, Caleb Carman (Hannah), Jennifer Schroeder (Kevin) and Matt Morel; as well as a dozen great-gandchildren.
The family is planning a private graveside service and a celebration of life service at a later time.
A memorial fund is being established for her family in her name.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!