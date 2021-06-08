Delie Dehm

WATSEKA — Delie Mae Dehm, 89, of Watseka and formerly of Piper City, passed away Monday (June 7, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born Aug. 5, 1931, at St. James Hospital in Pontiac, the daughter of Roscoe and Mary (Dodd) Harding. Delie married Leroy A. Dehm on June 21, 1947, in Gilman. He preceded her in death Feb. 16, 2013.
Surviving are two daughters, Brenda (Ken) Dirks, of Milford, and Kathy (Mike) Claywell, of Farmington, Minn.; five grandchildren, Jason (Angela) Dirks, of Paxton, Travis (Anna) Dirks, of Lincoln, Amber (Justin) Boudreau, of Ashkum, Cameron Claywell, of Farmington, Minn., and Kristen (Wes) Szempruch, of Apex, N.C.; eight great-grandchildren, Reece Boudreau, Ellie Dirks, Graysen Boudreau, Khloe Dirks, Aubrey Dirks, Kallen Dirks and Rory and Paxton Szempruch; and a brother-in-law, Jim Roush.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, and a half-brother, Hiram Stow.
Delie was a homemaker and a farmer’s wife. She loved playing cards, bowling, camping and crocheting. She also loved attending her grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s church, school and sporting events.
Private services will be held on Thursday, June 10, at Piper City United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Chatsworth Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Piper City United Methodist Church or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
