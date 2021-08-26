MOMENCE — Delfina Alvarado, 57, of Momence, daughter of Jose and Suzanne Lopez, was born Jan. 22, 1964, in Harlingen, Texas. Her parents preceded her in death. Delfina passed away unexpectedly at her home Tuesday (Aug. 24, 2021).
She was united in marriage to Juan Alvarado on Jan. 7, 1984. He preceded her in death March 23, 2010.
Delfina was an avid lover of the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Blackhawks. She enjoyed gardening, dancing, motorcycle riding, gambling and traveling to Denver, Colo. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was loved by many and always had the most radiant smile. She was a very hard worker.
Delfina’s beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her two sons, Juan (Andrea) Alvarado and Guadalupe Rene Alvarado, all of Momence; her six grandchildren, Aryella, Amelia, Alejendra and Benicio Alvarado, and Carson and Cyrus Alvardo; her special nieces and nephews, Jose Adalberto Garduno, Rene Luis Garduno and Michaela Amanda Mae Garduno; her siblings, Jose (Donna) Lopez, of Bourbonnais, Diane (Victor) Zavala, of Momence, Ernesto (Shirley) Lopez, of Momence, Lupe (Mike) Gresens, of Momence, Suzanna (Ricardo) Berrones, of Momence, Nicolas Lopez, of Chicago, Myra Castillo, of Momence, Jose Lopez, of Bradley, and James (Susan) Lopez, of Kankakee.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Rene Lopez; and sister, Doris Mate.
Delfina worked at Pactiv in Grant Park. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Momence.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Cotter Funeral Home, Momence. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence, with the Rev. Peter Jankowski officiating.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
