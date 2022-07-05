Locally strong thunderstorms likely - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 71F. NNW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Locally strong thunderstorms likely - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 71F. NNW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values 105 to 110 degrees
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
MAUMEE, Ohio — Dee Raymond LaFine, 75, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away Thursday (June 30, 2022) at McLaren’s St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee, Ohio.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at Calvary Church, 1360 Conant St., Maumee, Ohio, with the Rev. Chris McCormick officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Church in Maumee, Ohio, or the Veterans Administration Fisher House.
Dee Raymond LaFine was born Jan. 11, 1947, in Kankakee, the son of Adrian and Lena (Guttendorf) LaFine.
He married Marcia LaFine on March 27, 1966, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee. She survives, of Maumee, Ohio.
Dee had served our country in the U.S. Air Force.
He had worked at Ford Motor Company, from which he retired.
Dee was a member of Calvary Church in Maumee, Ohio.
He was also a member of the American Legion, South Wilmington Sportsmen’s Club, Adams Conservation Club, Merickel Farley Trout Club, VFW, NRA and the Illinois Department of Conservation.
In addition to his wife, surviving are his children and in-laws, Shari Price, of Maumee, Ohio, Erica Adamski, of Maumee, Ohio, Jodi LaFine, Julie Parks, of Kankakee, and Monty Parks, of Kankakee; grandchildren, Brandon (Olivia) LaFine, Hayden (Maggie) Burton, Marissa Platt, Sean Price, Jesse Schoen, Jacob (Kelsey) Wagner, Maxwell Klaman, Bailey Arnold and Cameron Adamski; great-grandchildren, Joseph LaFine, Madisen Platt, Gavin Okonski, Isabella LaFine, Bristol Wagner, Axton Burton, Kennedy Wagner, Isla LaFine and Dallas Pierce; and his sisters, Arliss DeYoung, Joan Boudreau and Linda (Dan) Grace.
Preceding him in death were his brothers, Kenneth, Adrian, Melvin and Marvin; and grandson, Michael Price.