Debra Ann Wood (nee Kubitschek), 65, of Reddick, passed away suddenly Saturday (Aug. 31, 2019) at her home.
She was born Aug. 3, 1954, in Chicago, the daughter of Victor and Hiertha Kubitschek. Her parents preceded her in death.
Debra was previously employed by the Joliet Army Ammunition Plant as a security guard. She enjoyed fishing, bicycling and gardening. Debra was an animal lover and most of all loved her cats.
Surviving are her beloved husband, James Wood, of Reddick, whom she married Oct. 22, 1983, at St. Anne’s Church in Crest Hill; three daughters; and one sister, Linda St. Germain of Tennessee.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Victor Kubitschek Jr.; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, James R. and Phyllis Wood.
Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
Private services will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Anti-Cruelty Animal Shelter, 510 N. LaSalle Drive, Chicago IL 60654.
Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Braidwood.
