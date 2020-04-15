Debra Magruder

MANTENO — Debra Ann Magruder, 63, of Manteno, passed away Friday (April 10, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
She was born Oct. 22, 1956, in Kankakee, the daughter of C. Robert and Bernice Wiechen Kruger. Debra married James Brian Magruder on Nov. 6, 1976.
Debbie was a member of St. George Catholic Church and the Manteno Sportsman’s Club in Manteno. She was a longtime employee of Kohl’s, and a lifelong Cubs fan. She enjoyed camping and fishing with her family, traveling, and attending her grandchildren’s events. The light of her life was her family, including her seven grandchildren.
Surviving are her husband, Brian; daughters, Stacy Ramseyer (Tanya Whitman), Jennifer Corbett and Rachel Magruder; grandchildren, Haley, Machayla and Jack Corbett; Danielle (Blake) Cobstill, Valerie Ramseyer; Isaac Sabir; and Preston Mercer. Also surviving are a sister, Roberta Ruyle (Ron Tibbs), and two nieces, Margaret (Carolyn) Ruyle and Katelyn Ruyle.
Preceding her in death are her parents, C. Robert and Bernice Kruger.
A private funeral for the family will be held at Brown-Jensen Funeral Home of Manteno, with burial in Peotone Cemetery. There will be a time for friends to drive by the grave site to pay their respects at the cemetery on Thursday, April 16, from 11 a.m. to noon. A private graveside service will be live-streamed at noon on the Brown-Jenson Funeral Home Facebook page.
Memorials may be made to the family’s wishes. Please sign her online guestbook at brownfuneralhomemanteno.com.
