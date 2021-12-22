BOURBONNAIS — Debra A. “Debbie” Flory, 65, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (Dec. 20, 2021), surrounded by her family.
She was born Sept. 22, 1956, in Chicago, the daughter of Thomas and Beverly Sands Buckley.
Debbie married James Flory on May 24, 1983, in Las Vegas, Nev.
She was a waitress.
Debbie had a green thumb. She was a wonderful cook. Debbie loved traveling, surfing, dancing, reading and taking motorcycle rides. Her favorite movie was “The Wizard of Oz.” She was a caretaker for her whole family. She was quick-witted and had a great sense of humor. Debbie was a hard worker and never missed a day’s work.
Surviving are her husband, James Flory, of Bourbonnais; two sons, James and Amanda Flory, of Bourbonnais, and Mitch and Natalie Pendergass, of Elgin; one daughter, Kelly Flory and Ron Horn, of Kankakee; three sisters, Sharon Tilley, of Crete, Sandy and Gary Suma, of Grand Rapids, Mich., and Pamela Burnaine, of Steger; two brothers, Thomas and Beth Buckley, of Steger, and Greg and Cindy Buckley, of Indiana; five grandchildren, Tyler Flory, Robert Taylor, Collin Pendergass, Caden Pendergass and Brianna Pendergass.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and one brother-in-law, Roger Tilley.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, until the 2 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
