EAST BROOKLYN — Debra Ann Douglas (nee Faletti), 61, of East Brooklyn, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, Wednesday (Feb. 19, 2020).
She was born Sept. 27, 1958, in Morris, the daughter of Peter John Sr. and Carol Ann (nee Alderson) Faletti. Her parents preceded her in death.
She was a graduate of Gardner-South-Wilmington High School with the class of 1976; and College of Dupage with a degree in radiologic technology.
She worked for Rezin Orthopedics and Sports Medicine as an X-ray technician.
Debra was a member of the St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington.
She enjoyed cooking, but most of all loved spending time with her family and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events.
Surviving are her husband of 22 years, Scott Douglas, of East Brooklyn, whom she married Nov. 22, 1997, in Reddick; three children, Shawna (Tom Narwick), of Morris, Tim Hammons, of Morris, and Chris (Tessa) Hammons, of Gardner; five grandchildren, Bayli, Olivia, Madigan, Crosby and Cora; one sister, Mary (Nick) Foley, of Gardner; three brothers, Peter (Theresa) Faletti Jr., of Plainfield, Frank (Teresa) Faletti, of South Wilmington, and Anthony (Stacy) Faletti, of South Wilmington; and numerous nieces, nephews and their families.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, until the 7 p.m. memorial service at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Braidwood. Inurnment will be at a later date.
