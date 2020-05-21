EUREKA — Debra A. Cady, 66, of Eureka, passed away Friday (May 15, 2020).
She was daughter of James Fraher and his wife Rosella (nee Highland). Debra was born April 15, 1954, in Kankakee.
Her parents preceded her in death.
Debra was employed by the Ladue School District for many years until her retirement in 2019.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Cady.
Surviving are three children, Leah Gruber and husband Kirk, of Washington, Michelle Cady, of Augusta, and Lucas Cady, of Eureka; two siblings, Tom Fraher and wife Denise, of Chebanse, and Mary Jane Harris, of Wildwood; granddaughter, Olivia Gruber, of Washington; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, until the 3 p.m. memorial service at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home in Washington, Mo.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Please sign her online guestbook at wolfefuneralhomes.net.
