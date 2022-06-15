...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerous heat will continue today with heat index values
up to 107 degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
KANKAKEE — Deborah L. Wilfinger, 66, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (June 13, 2022) at Lightways Hospice in Joliet.
She was born Aug. 8, 1955, in Chicago, the daughter of Leonard “Mitch” and Joan Mika Bobowski. Debbie married Paul Wilfinger on Nov. 13, 1977, at St. Raymond Catholic Church in Mt. Prospect.
Debbie could cook up a storm and loved cooking. She enjoyed cooking large dinners for her family. Debbie was an antique collector.
She was a member of St. Martin of Tours and St. John Paul II Catholic Church — West Campus in Kankakee.
Surviving are her husband, Paul, of Kankakee; one son, Joe Wilfinger, of West Chicago; one daughter, Kate Wilfinger, of Bolingbrook; two grandchildren, Paige and Riley Wilfinger; her mother, Joan Judycki; one brother and sister-in-law, Mike (Joan) Bobowski, of Bartlett; and several nephews and cousins.
Debbie was preceded in death by her father.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday, June 17, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation.