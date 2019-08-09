Deborah S. Schafroth, 65, of Ashkum, passed away Thursday (Aug. 8, 2019) at Gilman Health Care Center in Gilman.
She was born March 31, 1954, in Fairbury, the daughter of Roscoe and Zelda (Mitchell) Mason. Deborah married Duane K. “Augie” Schafroth in Gilman on Sept. 17, 1994, and he survives.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Lisa (Carl) Quinlan, of South Carolina, and Ryan (April Gross) Leggott, of Clifton; one grandson, Jackson Leggott, of Chebanse; her father and stepmother, Roscoe and Phyllis Mason, of Gilman; her brother, John (Denise) Mason, of Gilman; two stepdaughters, Lisa (Jim) Cote, of Fort Meyers, Fla., and Theresa Hines, of Georgia; one stepson, Paul (Jennifer) Schafroth, of Colorado; and 10 stepgrandchildren.
Deborah was preceded in death by her mother, Zelda Mason.
Mrs. Schafroth was a member of the Gilman United Methodist Church. She was active in Sunshine Circle and GROW. Deborah loved to tend flowers and attend flea markets and antique shows. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandson, Jackson.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, and 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Gilman United Methodist Church. The Rev. Malcolm Jones and Gary Fairchild will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Gilman Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the family’s wishes.
Arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
