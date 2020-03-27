BOURBONNAIS — Deborah L. “Debbie” Rawlings, 68, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (March 23, 2020) at her home.
She was born July 25, 1951, in Kankakee, the daughter of Elmer Johnson. Debbie married Gerald “Jerry” Rawlings Sr. on Feb. 22, 1970, in Pontiac. He preceded her in death Dec. 28, 2004.
Debbie was a homemaker. She enjoyed reading.
She was a member of College Church of the Nazarene in Bourbonnais.
Surviving are one son, Steve Rawlings, of Kankakee; two daughters, Tammy Rawlings and Patty Rawlings, both of Bourbonnais; four grandchildren, Steven Rawlings Jr., Haley Rawlings, Katie Rawlings and Tiffany Culp; one brother, Leon Johnson, of Indiana; one sister-in-law, Donna Johnson, of Indiana; and multiple nephews.
In addition to her husband, Jerry Rawlings Sr., she was preceded in death by her father; one son, Gerald Rawlings Jr.; two brothers, Robert Johnson and Junior Johnson; and one granddaughter, Renae Culp.
Private family services will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. A memorial service will be at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
