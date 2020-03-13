Deborah Barber

ASHKUM — Deborah E. Barber, 66, of Ashkum, passed away Saturday (March 7, 2020) at her home.
She was born Aug. 8, 1953, in Kankakee, the daughter of Lou and Delores (Gadbois) Bales. Deborah married Randy Barber on Feb. 14, 1997, in Watseka.
Deborah was a nurse for Dr. Kutty for 30 years. Additionally, she was a foster parent and caretaker. Most of all, Deborah enjoyed spending time with her family.
Surviving are her husband, Randy Barber, of Ashkum; one son, Todd Schloendorf, of Chebanse; three daughters, Ashley St. John, of Cissna Park, Isabella Barber, of Ashkum, and Allison Barber, of Ashkum; and three grandchildren, Zachary Schloendorf, and Athena and Iris Mirto.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and one son, Jamie Schloendorf.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
