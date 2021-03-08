REDDICK — Deborah “Deb” Anderson, 65, of Reddick, passed away Wednesday (March 3, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
She was born May 31, 1955, in Kankakee, the daughter of Theodore and Wauneta (Meisenbach) Zeller. Deb married Victor “Randy” Anderson on April 20, 1985, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Herscher.
Deb valued spending time with her family and was very devoted to her faith.
She enjoyed gardening and long walks along the countryside. She was known for her warm smile, loving demeanor and she was an outstanding cook.
Surviving are her husband, Randy Anderson, of Reddick; two sons, Ryan Anderson, of Chicago, and Grant Anderson, of Reddick; her mother, Wauneta Zeller, of Dwight; and three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Diane and Bob Dornbierer, of Dwight, Marilyn and Bob Currie, of Michigan, and Sharon Zeller, of Reddick.
Preceding her in death were her father; and her sister, Catherine.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from noon until 4 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Memorials may be made to Life Church in Gilman.
Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.