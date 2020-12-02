KANKAKEE — Debbie Kane, 61, of Kankakee, entered eternal life Friday (Nov. 27, 2020). She passed away at her home, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and friends.
She was born Jan. 1, 1959, in Chicago, the daughter of Marty and Nancy (Rosser) Dominik.
Debbie was a proud graduate of the Kankakee Community College Nursing Program and devoted her entire career to the Manteno Veterans Home.
Caring for the veterans was never a job but an honor. Debbie retired in 2018.
She married her true love on July 4, 2005, and together their adventure began, enjoying their family and friends. Debbie’s greatest talent was her creative nature to make any celebration unique and memorable. She enjoyed baking, reading a good book and spending time with her fur babies.
Surviving are her loving husband, Dave, of Kankakee; her children, Joshua (Nikki) Lambert and Jessica Lambert, of Bradley, David (Rachael) Lambert, of Manteno, Denise (Jerry) Cassidy, of Manteno, Jennie Kane and (Adam Perez), of DeKalb, and Alex Kane, of Bourbonnais; sisters, Denise Dominik, of Spokane, Wash., Lori (Brandon) Gadbois, of Bradley; a brother, Marty (Mary) Dominik, of Crest Hill; and a sister-in-law, Kate (Len) Sumnler, of Homer Glen.
There was nothing more precious to Debbie than her grandchildren, who called her “NeNe,” Faith Lambert, of Bradley, Nolan Smith and Kennedy Kane, of Bourbonnais. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Kaitlyn Kaufman, Brenda (Scott) McLean, Kyle Gadbois and Drew (Shelby) Gadbois; and seven great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and mother-in-law, Rose Kane.
It was Debbie’s request to be cremated and to host a celebration of life in the summer of 2021 – her way of bringing everyone together for sunshine and beautiful memories.
Debbie had just one more request, her family said, “instead of flowers please consider a donation to any of the animal shelters in the county or to Drug Free Inc./Kankakee County Drug Court.”
Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
