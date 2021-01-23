Deb Landsmann

JUNIATA, Neb. — Deb (McLeod) Landsmann, 66, of Juniata, Neb., passed away Tuesday (Jan. 19, 2021) at the Nebraska Medical Fred and Pamela Buffet Cancer Center, Omaha, Neb., due to complications of cancer.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, at Zion Wanda Lutheran Church, rural Juniata, Neb. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, also at the church, with the Rev. Paul Warneke and the Rev. Michael Brockman officiating. Burial will be at 3:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Ellsworth, Kan.
The service will be live-streamed from the Apfel Funeral Home Facebook site.
Funeral arrangements are by Apfel Funeral Home, Hastings, Neb.
Debra was born July 1, 1954, the daughter of Robert and Mildred (Mowen) McLeod, in Chicago. She grew up in Illinois and graduated from Westview High School, Kankakee, in 1972.
She worked at Montgomery Ward where she met Lon.
Deb married Lon Landsmann on May 21, 1976, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Kankakee.
They had lived various places in the Midwest, where Lon served many churches.
She adapted and worked jobs in offices, hospitals and schools.
They moved to Nebraska in 2010 and settled in the Juniata area in 2014. She worked as a para educator at the Zion Classical Academy, Hastings, Neb. She found her calling dedicating her time and energy to helping students and staff in whatever capacity they needed.
Deb was a member of the Zion Wanda Lutheran Church, the Zionetz, the Dorcas Society at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Holstein, and served the Hastings Zone of the LWML.
She enjoyed flower gardening, traveling, camping, walking and attending grandchildren’s activities.
Surviving are her husband, Lon, of Juniata, Neb.; son, Robert (Rosie) Landsmann, of Hebron, Neb.; grandchildren, Andrew and Audrey; brother, Robert (Shirley) McLeod, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Rita (Hal) Schoof.
Memorials may be made to the Zion Classical Academy, Hastings, Neb.
