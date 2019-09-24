Death notices
Ralph Dykstra, 96, of St. Anne, passed away Monday (Sept. 23, 2019) at Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne.
Orville Glover Sr., 86, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (Sept. 21, 2019) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Kathy Mulcahy-Riggen, 66, of Hutto, Texas, passed away Sept. 5, 2019, in Hutto, Texas.
Amiejean Viola Slager, 36, of Braidwood, passed away Saturday (Sept. 21, 2019). Funeral arrangements are by Reeves Funeral Homes in Coal City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!