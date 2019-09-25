Death notices
Jerry Lee Giasson, 76, of Ocala, Fla., and formerly of Wilmington, passed away Saturday (Sept. 21, 2019) at Ocala Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ocala, Fla. Funeral arrangements are by Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington.
Delores Koopmans, 86, of Jersey County, passed away Friday (Sept. 20, 2019) in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Patricia JoAnn Populorum, 81, of Mineral Wells, Texas, passed away Sept. 14, 2019, at Mineral Wells Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral arrangements are by Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington.
