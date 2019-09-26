Past services
Funeral services for Daelin Lee Berg, 20, of Bourbonnais, were held Sept. 20 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Emily Sauer and the Rev. Ken Tueck officiating. Daelin passed away Sept. 14, 2019.
Funeral services for Beulah A. Brooks, 83, of Bourbonnais, were held Sept. 22 at College Church of the Nazarene, with the Rev. Mark Quanstrom officiating. Beulah passed away Sept. 18, 2019. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Mark Moore Sr., Mark Moore Jr., Al Morse and George Wood.
Funeral services for Ardis M. Hastert, 94, of Naperville, were held Sept. 21 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Ardis passed away Sept. 17, 2019. Burial was in Maple Grove Cemetery in Bonfield. Pallbearers were Spencer, Randy and Andrew Hastert, Greg Thompson and Dan Cordes.
Funeral services for Timothy Matthew Hays, infant, of Bourbonnais, were held Sept. 24 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Greg Eilers officiating. Timothy Matthew passed away Sept. 19, 2019. Burial was in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.
Funeral services for Russell L. Marcotte, 64, of Kankakee, were held Sept. 21 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Deacon Patrick Skelly officited. Russell passed away Aug. 30, 2019. Inurnment will be at a later date in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.
Funeral services for Chris A. Senesac, 56, of St. Anne, were held Sept. 23 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Chris passed away Sept. 18, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!