Death notices
Marie L. Heeren, 102, of Gilman and formerly of Danforth, passed away Saturday (Aug. 31, 2019) at Sheldon Health Care in Sheldon. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
Mary Louise Pallissard, 72, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Sept. 1, 2019). Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
