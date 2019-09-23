Death notices
Wendy J. Arthur, 64, of Coal City, passed away on her birthday Thursday (Sept. 19, 2019) at Morris Hospital. Funeral arrangements are by Reeves Funeral Home in Coal City.
George Edward Brackney, 77, of Kankakee, passed away Sept. 14, 2019, at Our Lady of Victory Nursing Home in Bourbonnais.
Dr. Barbara Ruth Graymont, 94, of Monee, passed away Aug. 25, 2019.
Dr. Argyrios A. Vassiliou, 88, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (Sept. 21, 2019) at Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Past services
Funeral Mass for Roman A. Medina, 74, of Bourbonnais, was held Sept. 18 at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Roman passed away Sept. 15, 2019. Burial was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Phillip and Paul Santos, Matt and Eugene Malabanan, Brett Myrick and Mark Medina.
Funeral Mass for Rosemary M. Miller, 91, of Kankakee, was held Sept. 20 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, West Campus in Kankakee, with the Rev. Sunny Castillo officiating. Rosemary passed away Sept. 12, 2019. Burial was in Limestone Cemetery. Pallbearers were Mike, Zach, Alex and Sam Miller, Jenna McCabe, Ashley Haley and Tom St. Peter.
Funeral services for David E. Geiken, 67, of Cissna Park, were held Sept. 20 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cissna Park, with the Rev. Tim Hahn officiating. David passed away Sept. 15, 2019. Pallbearers were Dan Hamrick, Arlan Kaufmann, Earl Morton, Jason Redeker, Lonnie Rieches, Dave Schippert, Steve Stock and Don “Red” Young. Honorary pallbearers were Darryl and Deane Geiken, Kevin and Scott Lucht, Gary Luhman, Ron Lynch, Rich Rieches, Raymond “Butch” Steiner Jr. and David Young.
