Past services
Funeral services for Neill Hunter Payne, 87, of Kankakee, were held Sept. 17 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Steven A. Welch officiating. Neill passed away Sept. 12, 2019. Interment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Funeral services for Betty Sharper, 83, of Kankakee, were held Sept. 17 at Zion Lutheran Church in Bonfield, with the Rev. Eric Brown and Vicar Dwight Wyeth officiating. Betty passed away Sept. 12, 2019. Burial was in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Bonfield. Pallbearers were Shawn and Spencer Miller, Matthew Diefenbach, Jeremy, Carter and Justin Stell, and Ronnie and Cody Wendling.
Funeral services for Ersell Tomal, 99, of Watseka, were held Sept. 14 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Terry Anglea officiating. Ersell passed away Sept. 7, 2019. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Jesse and Eddie and Eddie II Berry, Justin and Bill Greenlee, and Larry Clodi Jr.
