Death notices
Karen Lynn Bohl, 60, of Grant Park, passed away Saturday (Aug. 31, 2019) at Joliet Hospice. Funeral arrangements are by Hack-Jensen Funeral Home in Beecher.
Karen Marie Cancialosi, 75, of Beecher, passed away Saturday (Aug. 31, 2019) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Hack-Jensen Funeral Home in Beecher.
James Jaenicke, 66, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Aug. 30, 2019) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Betty Johnson, 97, of Beecher, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 28, 2019) at Harstfield Village in Munster, Ind. Funeral arrangements are by Hack-Jensen Funeral Home in Beecher.
