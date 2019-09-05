Past services
Funeral services for Charles Irvine, 58, of Kankakee, were held Sept. 4 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee, with the Rev. Victor Saunders officiating. Charles passed away Aug. 28, 2019. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Funeral services for Stanley L. Schneider Sr., 82, of Grant Park, were held Aug. 28 at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Grant Park, with the Rev. Kyle Timmons officiating. Stanley passed away Aug. 23, 2019. Burial was in Heusing Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jarret, James, Jeffrey and Kevin Schneider, Mark and Adam Luhman, Eric Them and Carsen Ackley.
Funeral services for David Webber, 89, of Herscher, were held Aug. 31 at Herscher United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Kevin Boesen officiating. David passed away Aug. 26, 2019. Inurnment was in Pilot Cemetery. Pallbearers were Mitchell and Jacob Webber, Jay Selga, Tom Mullikan, Thomas Edward Sullivan and Rob Dixon.
