Gary A. Apel, 72, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (Sept. 28, 2019) at Miller Healthcare of Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Anton F. “Tony” Cerny, 81, of Coal City, and formerly of Cocoa, Fla., passed away Thursday (Sept. 26, 2019) at Morris Hospital. Funeral arrangeents are by Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd., in Coal City.
Past services
Funeral services for Creighton John “Rusty” Coxey, 73, of Buckingham, were held Sept. 25 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Rusty passed away Sept. 20, 2019. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Funeral services for Orville Glover Sr., 86, of Bradley, were held Sept. 26 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Mike Seed officiating. Orville passed away Sept. 21, 2019. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Funeral services for Martin Tetter Jr., 82, of Momence, were held Sept. 26 at River Valley Christian Fellowship, Bourbonnais Township, with the Rev. Sam Goebel officiating. Martin passed away Sept. 20, 2019. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were T.J., Matthew and Adam Witvoet, Brandon and Christopher Pyle and Bernie Gorak III.
