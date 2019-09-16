Death notices
Daelin Lee Berg, 20, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (Sept. 14, 2019) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Roman Medina, 74, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Sept. 15, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Past services
Funeral services for Roscoe H. Mason, 90, of Gilman, were held Sept. 13at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gilman, with the Rev. Pete Hinrich officiating. Roscoe passed away Sept. 9, 2019. Burial was in Gilman Cemetery. Pallbearers were Matt and Kris Honeycutt, Ryan Leggott, Kyle Kraft, Kevin Wiltz and Jeff Mason.
Funeral services for Mary Louise Pallissard, 72, of Bourbonnais, were held Sept. 10 at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Dan Lydon officiating. Mary passed away Sept. 1, 2019. Burial was in All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Grace, Matthew, Zachary, Austin, Seth and Luke Pallissard.
Funeral services for Sharon Reed, 75, of Bourbonnais, were held Sept. 10 at River Valley Christian Fellowship in Bourbonnais Township, with the Rev. Derick Miller officiating. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Dylan Arbuthnot, Logan Meyer, Mason DeLong, Justin Perry, Caleb Jennings and Eddie Keller.
