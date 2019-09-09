Death notices
Richard J. Keller, 79, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Sept. 7, 2019) at Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Past services
Funeral services for Diane L. Gray, 66, of Gilman, were held Sept. 4 at Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman, with the Rev. Carol Lang officiating. Diana passed away Aug. 31, 2019. Burial was in Gilman Cemetery, Gilman. Pallbearers were Jess Mueller, Jacob, Lincoln and Roy Lee Gray, Rodney Copas and Matt Manahan.
Funeral services for Adele Newman, 83, of Kankakee, were held Sept. 3 at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, with Pastor Ricky D. Dixon officiating. Mrs. Newman passed away Aug. 27, 2019. Burial was Sept. 5 in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Pallbearers were Clarence Alvin and Joseph Hayes, Johnny Short Sr., Mark Twane Jones, and Keith and Derrick Boyden.
