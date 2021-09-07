Death notices
Donald “Duck” Collings, 79, of Chebanse, passed away Friday (Sept. 3, 2021) at Citadel of Bourbonnais nursing home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Kandice Jeanette Longtin, 38, passed away Friday (Sept. 3, 2021) in Momence. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Jerry Stallings Jr., 47, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 1, 2021). Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Richard T. Willette, 55, of Momence, passed away Thursday (Sept. 2, 2021) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Past services
Funeral services for David Ray Boudreau, 73, of Kankakee, were held Aug. 23 at River Valley Christian Fellowship, Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Derick Miller officiating. David passed away Aug. 16, 2021. Interment was in St. Anne Township Cemetery in St. Anne. Pallbearers were Carter, Trevor and Logan Conroy, Jesse Payne, and Corey and Phil Boudreau.
Funeral services for Justin M. Cyrier, 88, of Bourbonnais, were held Aug. 21 at Maternity B.V.M Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbitt officiating. Justin passed away Aug. 20, 2021. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Funeral services for Jack L. Gorham, 80, of Bourbonnais, were held Aug. 24 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Jack passed away Aug. 17, 2021. Inurnment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Funeral services for Yuvette Idowu, 69, of Kankakee, were held Sept. 4 at Free Christian Center, Kankakee. Pastor Carl Randle Sr. officiated. Yuvette passed away Aug. 30, 2021. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Cameron Kennedy, Charles Garner III, Thomas Jordan Jr., Alex Calhoun, Noel Alexander and Kendall Garner.
Funeral services for William W. “Bill” Johnson, 61. of Bourbonnais, were held Aug. 21 at River Valley Christian Fellowship, Bourbonnais. Rick Selk officiated. Bill passed away Aug. 11, 2021. Interment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Pallbearers were Brock and Brandt Schultz, Scott Creswell, Rick Selk and Ed Brockell.
Funeral services for David Anthony Pridemore, 19, of Bourbonnais, were held Aug. 21 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. David passed away Aug. 15, 2021.
Funeral services for Helen M. Wotring, 94, of Kankakee, were held Aug. 21 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Helen passed away Aug. 18, 2021. Pallbearers were James, James Jr. and Thomas Wasser, Jackson and Greyson Koch, and Darrin Tharp. Honorary pallbearers were Kaylene Koch and Nathan Tharp.