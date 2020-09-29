Gene R. Abrassart Sr., 72, of Bradley, passed away Sunday (Sept. 27, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Melanie Ann Grubbs, 58, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (Sept. 26, 2020). Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Lois J. Kennedy, 81, of Milford, passed away Sunday (Sept. 27, 2020) at Sheldon Health Care Center in Sheldon. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Homes.
Past services
Funeral services for Dustin Boma, 32, of Bolingbrook, were held Sept. 26 at Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga, with the Rev. Jim Harkins officiating. Dustin passed away Sept. 21, 2020. Burial was in Onarga Cemetery, Onarga. Pallbearers were Jordan Lee, Zach Brosseau, Kyle Aguilar, Cale Gerlach, Johnny Boma and Josh Dehm.
Funeral services for Jerry Lee Breymeyer, 77, of Frankfort, were held Sept. 10 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Jerry passed away Sept. 4, 2020. Interment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
Funeral services for Brian L. Campbell, 57, of Markham, were held Sept. 14 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Manteno, with the Rev. Leonard Dubi officiating. Brian passed away Sept. 10, 2020.
Graveside services for Randy Lawrence Clapp, 67, of Kempton, were held Sept. 12 in Broughton Cemetery in Broughton Township. Randy passed away Sept. 3, 2020.
Funeral services for Joan C. Clements, 88, of Momence, were held Sept. 17 at Peoples Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Greg Eilders officiating. Joan passed away Sept. 12, 2020. Burial was in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Alsip. Pallbearers were Laura Clements, Heather Alcala, Megan Gaskins, Jessica Morrell, Michelle Darabaih and Anthony Benetti.
Funeral services for Rhonda L. Cloonen, 73, of Irwin, were held Sept. 19 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Rhonda passed away Sept. 12, 2020. Burial was in St. James Cemetery, Irwin. Pallbearers were Nick, John and Isiah Ditta, John and Barth Mitchell, and Garth Cloonen.
Funeral services for Mary Dattilo-Apel, 73, of Bourbonnais, were held Sept. 11 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Mary passed away Sept. 3, 2020. Burial was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Private funeral services for John Russell “Jack” Davenport Sr. took place Sept. 24 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating. Jack passed away Sept. 19, 2020. Burial was in Sheldon Cemetery, Sheldon. Pallbearers were Justin, Blake, Eric, Gabe, Keaton and Tanner Davenport, Joe Molter, Weston Wessels, Will Fredrickson and Tony Miller.
Funeral services for Amy Louise DeMarah, 67, of Bourbonnais, were held Sept. 12 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Amy passed away Sept. 7, 2020. Burial was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Andy Cox, Todd Lindsay, Austin Blake, Patrick Ullrich, Matthew Christophersen and Max Martel.
Funeral services for Margaret E. Dittrich, 94, of Kankakee, were held Sept. 14 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Margaret passed away Aug. 26, 2020. Burial was in St. James Cemetery, Irwin. Pallbearers were Jim, Jerry, James and Roger Dittrich, Matt Keen and Mark O’Connor.
Private funeral services for Mary M. Elliot, 96, of Chebanse, have taken place. Mary passed away Sept. 19, 2020. Burial was in Sts. Mary and Joseph Cemetery, Chebanse. Pallbearers were Jarod and Sean Elliot, Joey Martinez, Tim Hill, Dan Gross and Gabe Sherrod. Honorary pallbearers were Harold Papineau, Steve Ek, Rick Deany, Chad DuVall and Paul O’Brien.
Funeral services for James Edward Girard, 75, of Estero, Fla. and Bourbonnais, were held Sept. 24 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. James passed away Sept. 21, 2020. Pallbearers were Fran, Jamie, Brian, Bill and Rich Girard.
Funeral services for Catherine D. Lawless, 99, of Kankakee, were held Sept. 17 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Catherine passed away Sept. 11, 2020. Entombment was in Mt. Calvary Mausoleum, Kankakee.
Funeral services for Evelyn L. Overacker, 96, of Watseka, were held Sept. 26 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Kara Berg officiating. Evelyn passed away Sept. 15, 2020. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Forest, Cody and Bill Kincade, Jason Overacker, Kevin Mikuce and Ken Bar.
Graveside services for Phyllis Ann Paap, 93, of Kankakee, were held Sept. 22 in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating. Phyllis passed away Sept. 17, 2020. Pallbearers were Terry Clemans, Forest Helfrich, Tim Schott, Brad Ehrich and Brent Miller.
Funeral services for Arthur William Schumacher, 82, of Kankakee, were held Sept. 14 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating. Arthur passed away Sept. 9, 2020. Pallbearers were A.J. DiOrio, Elijah, Grant and Joel Schumacher, and Jeff and Greg Stenzoski.
Funeral services for John R. Taylor, 78, of Brook, Ind., were held Sept. 18 at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Sue Spurlin officiating. John passed away Sept. 14, 2020. Burial was in Morris Chapel Cemetery, Iroquois. Pallbearers were Skyler and Trevor Page, Levi Foster, Shane Heath, Colton Pluimer and Ben Taylor.
Graveside services for Irene R. Wilder, 97, of Bradley, were held Sept. 16 in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Irene passed away Sept. 14, 2020.
