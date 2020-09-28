Gene Abrassart, 72, of Bradley, passed away Sunday (Sept. 27, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes.
Charles F. Birr Jr., 95, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Sept. 26, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Myrna Clayton, 84, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Sept. 27, 2020) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
David Cooper, 68, of Rockford and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Sept. 21, 2020, in Rockford. Funeral arrangements are pending.
John Sims, 83, of Sycamore, passed away Saturday (Sept. 26, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!