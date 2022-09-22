Death notices

Jean Merrill, 84, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Sept. 19, 2022) at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Frances A. Taylor, 74, of Milwaukee, Wis., passed away Sept. 12, 2022. Funeral arrangements are by Krause Funeral Home, Brookfield, Wis.

