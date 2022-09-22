...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 9 ft
occasionally to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Jean Merrill, 84, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Sept. 19, 2022) at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Frances A. Taylor, 74, of Milwaukee, Wis., passed away Sept. 12, 2022. Funeral arrangements are by Krause Funeral Home, Brookfield, Wis.
Past services
Funeral services for Elaine E. Reiners, 93, of Milford, were held Sept. 2 at St. John’s Lutheran Church at Schwer, Milford, with the Rev. Scott Guhl officiating. Elaine passed away Aug. 27, 2022. Burial was in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery at Schwer, Milford. Pallbearers were Mark Reiners, Chris, Tom, Joe and Eric Steiner, and Wayne Street. Honorary pallbearers were Derick Hamrick, Josh and Zach Anderson, James Roth and Andrew Wagner.
Funeral services for Sandra D. Zigtema, 78, of Clifton, were held Sept. 16 at Martinton Church of Christ, Martinton, with the Rev. Chuck Alt officiating. Sandra passed away Sept. 9, 2022. Burial was in St. Anne Cemetery, St. Anne. Pallbearers were Wyatt Steele, Bruce Lane III, George Luhman, and Andrew, Dave, Greg, Bradley and Mike Zigtema.