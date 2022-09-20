...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Jeremy Myers, 45 of Kankakee, passed away Sept. 9, 2022, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Mary A. Piazza, 76, of Kankakee, passed away Sept. 13, 2022, at Citadel of Bourbonnais nursing home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.
Nancy Williams, 77, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Sept. 16, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Past services
Funeral Mass for Mary A. Claire, 79, of Watseka, was held Sept. 15 at St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating. Mary passed away Sept. 9, 2022. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Shawn Carlson, Chris Butler, Will Blankers, Kyle Sanders, Kent Schippert and Tom Schroeder.
Funeral services for Martha E. Cluver, 95, of Watseka, were held Sept. 14 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Aaron Uphoff officiating. Martha passed away Sept. 11, 2022. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Payton Stiers, Cody and Adam Cluver, Dwayne Landrey, Scott DeMarse and Chris Horner. Honorary pallbearer was Corey Hall.
Funeral Mass for Sylvia M. Curry, 73, of Watseka, was held Sept. 10 at St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating. Sylvia passed away Sept. 5, 2022. Burial was in St. Mary of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery in Germantown Hills. Pallbearers were Reiad and Anthony Khouri, Conner and Aidan Curry, Sean Wittenborn, Jake Quick, Andy Guimond and Damon Mathewson.
Funeral services for Jeffrey Dean Hanson, 46, of Ashkum, were held Sept. 13 at Trinity Church, Ashkum Campus. Chaplain Jerry Gregoire officiated. Jeff passed away Sept. 8, 2022. Burial was in Ashkum Cemetery. Pallbearers were Todd, Ryan, Troy, Jeff and Eric Meister, Troy Meier, Todd Hanson and Tom Ducat. Honorary pallbearers were Warren Kaeb, Andrew Halleran, Matt Lindgren, Matt Boyce, Duane Meister and Gary Cailteux.
Funeral Mass for Jeannette M. Phillips, 88, of Bourbonnais, was held Sept. 13 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church, Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Jeannette passed away Sept. 8, 2022. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Ryan and Jace Phillips, Tony and Craig Tousignant, Nick Wulff and Patton Blanchette.