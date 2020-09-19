Death notices
Keith Barnhart, 58, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 15, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Louria “Shakey” Braden, 67, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 15, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Margaret L. Callahan, 90, of Watseka, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 15, 2020) in Watseka. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Dorothy M. German, 87, of Milford, passed away Thursday (Sept. 17, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Milford.
Betty J. Margrey, 93, of Danville and formerly of Cissna Park, passed away Wednesday (Sept.16, 2020) at Colonial Manor in Danville. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.
Ora Rockett, 93, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Sept. 18, 2020) at Citadel Care Center, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!